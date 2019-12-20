Is It Crazy To Buy Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) And The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG)

The shares of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on November 20, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $48 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kohl’s Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on November 20, 2019, to Neutral the KSS stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on October 23, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on August 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. Atlantic Equities was of a view that KSS is Underweight in its latest report on June 04, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that KSS is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 65.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $50.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.21.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.75% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $49.93 while ending the day at $50.48. During the trading session, a total of 2.53 million shares were traded which represents a 32.24% incline from the average session volume which is 3.74 million shares. KSS had ended its last session trading at $50.86. Kohl’s Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.62, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 KSS 52-week low price stands at $43.33 while its 52-week high price is $75.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.74 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Kohl’s Corporation generated 490.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -202.7%. Kohl’s Corporation has the potential to record 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on October 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.81/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.51% to reach $27.78/share. It started the day trading at $25.19 and traded between $24.80 and $25.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TSG’s 50-day SMA is 22.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.21. The stock has a high of $25.12 for the year while the low is $12.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.92%, as 15.70M KSS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.66% of The Stars Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.86%. Looking further, the stock has raised 59.37% over the past 90 days while it gained 51.69% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 7.16% of The Stars Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.