Is It Crazy To Buy Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) And Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)

The shares of Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on October 11, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intec Pharma Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2018, to Buy the NTEC stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2018. Oppenheimer was of a view that NTEC is Outperform in its latest report on September 21, 2017. Maxim Group thinks that NTEC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 16, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.82.

The shares of the company added by 13.85% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.465 while ending the day at $0.55. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a -76.81% decline from the average session volume which is 689910.0 shares. NTEC had ended its last session trading at $0.48. NTEC 52-week low price stands at $0.41 while its 52-week high price is $9.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Intec Pharma Ltd. generated 14.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.75%. Intec Pharma Ltd. has the potential to record -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on May 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) is now rated as Outperform. JP Morgan also rated TWST as Initiated on November 26, 2018, with its price target of $27 suggesting that TWST could surge by 26.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.86% to reach $32.67/share. It started the day trading at $25.43 and traded between $23.81 and $23.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TWST’s 50-day SMA is 23.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.09. The stock has a high of $35.95 for the year while the low is $13.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.96%, as 3.59M NTEC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.43% of Twist Bioscience Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 238.70K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -14.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TWST shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 74,959 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,429,535 shares of TWST, with a total valuation of $34,065,819. JPMorgan Investment Management, I… meanwhile bought more TWST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,988,409 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Lt… increased its Twist Bioscience Corporation shares by 24.62% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,073,005 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 212,016 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation which are valued at $25,569,709. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Twist Bioscience Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 32,032 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,048,421 shares and is now valued at $24,983,872. Following these latest developments, around 7.50% of Twist Bioscience Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.