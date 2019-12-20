Is It Crazy To Buy Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) And Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

The shares of Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on September 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $59 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hologic Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on August 01, 2019, to Buy the HOLX stock while also putting a $57 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on May 02, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $52. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on January 31, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50. Morgan Stanley was of a view that HOLX is Underweight in its latest report on January 02, 2019. UBS thinks that HOLX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $53.87. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.81% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.68.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.70% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $51.99 while ending the day at $52.23. During the trading session, a total of 2.63 million shares were traded which represents a -10.13% decline from the average session volume which is 2.39 million shares. HOLX had ended its last session trading at $52.60. Hologic Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 HOLX 52-week low price stands at $37.48 while its 52-week high price is $53.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.65 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hologic Inc. generated 601.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.77%. Hologic Inc. has the potential to record 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt published a research note on August 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $481. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated SHOP as Reiterated on July 08, 2019, with its price target of $350 suggesting that SHOP could down by -8.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $396.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.98% to reach $361.58/share. It started the day trading at $401.98 and traded between $391.27 and $393.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHOP’s 50-day SMA is 332.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 302.06. The stock has a high of $409.61 for the year while the low is $117.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.76%, as 4.18M HOLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.13% of Shopify Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.65%. Looking further, the stock has raised 23.29% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.26% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,128,334 shares of SHOP, with a total valuation of $3,073,966,475. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile sold more SHOP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,039,696,771 worth of shares.

Similarly, WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its Shopify Inc. shares by 15.02% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,701,092 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -831,017 shares of Shopify Inc. which are valued at $1,583,092,731. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Shopify Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 246,258 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,269,137 shares and is now valued at $1,100,881,885. Following these latest developments, around 0.43% of Shopify Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.