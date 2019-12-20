Is It Crazy To Buy FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) And Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

The shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on October 10, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $8 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FS KKR Capital Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on August 09, 2019, to Overweight the FSK stock while also putting a $6.50 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on June 05, 2019.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.68.

The shares of the company added by 0.16% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.135 while ending the day at $6.14. During the trading session, a total of 2.95 million shares were traded which represents a -39.7% decline from the average session volume which is 2.11 million shares. FSK had ended its last session trading at $6.13. FSK 52-week low price stands at $5.09 while its 52-week high price is $6.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.55%. FS KKR Capital Corp. has the potential to record 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Barclays also rated URBN as Initiated on November 13, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that URBN could down by -0.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.14% to reach $27.53/share. It started the day trading at $28.33 and traded between $27.575 and $27.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that URBN’s 50-day SMA is 27.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.24. The stock has a high of $34.83 for the year while the low is $19.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.88%, as 9.87M FSK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.73% of Urban Outfitters Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.10, while the P/B ratio is 1.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.69M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.13%. Looking further, the stock has raised 14.37% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more URBN shares, increasing its portfolio by 72.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 3,611,100 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,621,043 shares of URBN, with a total valuation of $221,215,963. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more URBN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $150,637,030 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Urban Outfitters Inc. shares by 6.03% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,565,611 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -357,020 shares of Urban Outfitters Inc. which are valued at $142,813,578. In the same vein, Shapiro Capital Management LLC decreased its Urban Outfitters Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,121,900 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,121,900 shares and is now valued at $131,427,954. Following these latest developments, around 37.70% of Urban Outfitters Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.