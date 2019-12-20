Is It Crazy To Buy Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) And Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

The shares of Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $29 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Conagra Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Berenberg advised investors in its research note published on November 14, 2019, to Hold the CAG stock while also putting a $29 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on September 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 31. Evercore ISI was of a view that CAG is Outperform in its latest report on June 12, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that CAG is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 20, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 31.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $32.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is 5.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.34.

The shares of the company added by 15.87% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $31.08 while ending the day at $33.66. During the trading session, a total of 29.74 million shares were traded which represents a -614.89% decline from the average session volume which is 4.16 million shares. CAG had ended its last session trading at $29.05. Conagra Brands Inc. currently has a market cap of $16.39 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.73, with a beta of 0.83. Conagra Brands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 CAG 52-week low price stands at $20.22 while its 52-week high price is $31.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.43 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Conagra Brands Inc. generated 64.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -55.81%. Conagra Brands Inc. has the potential to record 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

