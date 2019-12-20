Is It Crazy To Buy B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) And Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

The shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of B2Gold Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2017. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on March 18, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.91. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.89.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.82% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.60 while ending the day at $3.65. During the trading session, a total of 2.77 million shares were traded which represents a 54.89% incline from the average session volume which is 6.15 million shares. BTG had ended its last session trading at $3.68. BTG 52-week low price stands at $2.40 while its 52-week high price is $4.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The B2Gold Corp. generated 146.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 88.89%. B2Gold Corp. has the potential to record 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $94. Pivotal Research Group also rated SYY as Reiterated on May 07, 2019, with its price target of $58 suggesting that SYY could down by -1.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $84.07/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.50% to reach $83.45/share. It started the day trading at $84.64 and traded between $83.71 and $84.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SYY’s 50-day SMA is 80.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 74.13. The stock has a high of $84.66 for the year while the low is $59.44. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.54%, as 10.03M BTG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.97% of Sysco Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.70, while the P/B ratio is 17.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.47%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.99% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SYY shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,191,212 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 45,873,141 shares of SYY, with a total valuation of $3,695,081,508. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more SYY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,154,529,168 worth of shares.

Similarly, Trian Fund Management LP decreased its Sysco Corporation shares by 0.03% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 23,665,255 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -6,348 shares of Sysco Corporation which are valued at $1,906,236,290. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Sysco Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,435,072 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 23,608,993 shares and is now valued at $1,901,704,386. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Sysco Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.