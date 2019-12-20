Is It Crazy To Buy Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) And WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

The shares of Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $15 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ardelyx Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on August 24, 2018, to Buy the ARDX stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Leerink Partners Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2018. That day the Leerink Partners set price target on the stock to $13. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on November 29, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Ladenburg Thalmann was of a view that ARDX is Buy in its latest report on November 22, 2017. Leerink Partners thinks that ARDX is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 418.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.62.

The shares of the company added by 6.01% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.71 while ending the day at $8.29. During the trading session, a total of 1.77 million shares were traded which represents a -118.01% decline from the average session volume which is 812040.0 shares. ARDX had ended its last session trading at $7.82. Ardelyx Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.30 ARDX 52-week low price stands at $1.60 while its 52-week high price is $8.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ardelyx Inc. generated 92.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -21.62%. Ardelyx Inc. has the potential to record -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Siebert Williams Shank also rated WPX as Reiterated on December 16, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that WPX could surge by 15.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.82/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.95% to reach $15.39/share. It started the day trading at $13.22 and traded between $12.84 and $13.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WPX’s 50-day SMA is 10.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.23. The stock has a high of $15.32 for the year while the low is $8.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 36.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.31%, as 39.97M ARDX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.73% of WPX Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.65, while the P/B ratio is 1.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.11%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.71% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WPX shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 114,339 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,850,722 shares of WPX, with a total valuation of $382,291,104. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WPX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $335,521,329 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its WPX Energy Inc. shares by 16.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 20,551,136 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,966,940 shares of WPX Energy Inc. which are valued at $202,223,178. In the same vein, Shapiro Capital Management LLC decreased its WPX Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 171,349 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,705,145 shares and is now valued at $144,698,627. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of WPX Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.