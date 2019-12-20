Is It Crazy To Buy 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) And Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH)

The shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by UBS in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $160 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of 3M Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on December 09, 2019, to Neutral the MMM stock while also putting a $180 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on October 03, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $158. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on July 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 182. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that MMM is Sector Perform in its latest report on July 09, 2019. Gordon Haskett thinks that MMM is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $173.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.42.

The shares of the company added by 1.85% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $169.15 while ending the day at $172.15. During the trading session, a total of 2.67 million shares were traded which represents a 0.82% incline from the average session volume which is 2.69 million shares. MMM had ended its last session trading at $169.03. 3M Company currently has a market cap of $98.86 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 25.72, with a beta of 1.10. 3M Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 MMM 52-week low price stands at $150.58 while its 52-week high price is $219.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The 3M Company generated 7.73 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.47%. 3M Company has the potential to record 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.44/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.16% to reach $8.75/share. It started the day trading at $7.68 and traded between $7.40 and $7.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SNH’s 50-day SMA is 8.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.75. The stock has a high of $14.31 for the year while the low is $7.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.42%, as 4.39M MMM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.87% of Senior Housing Properties Trust shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SNH shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 731,447 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,515,837 shares of SNH, with a total valuation of $259,975,927. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SNH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $215,060,231 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Senior Housing Properties Trust shares by 0.41% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,928,937 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -57,231 shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust which are valued at $101,959,819. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Senior Housing Properties Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,086,512 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,505,077 shares and is now valued at $54,937,164. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Senior Housing Properties Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.