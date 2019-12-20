Is A Downturn Overdue? The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG), Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET)?

The shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on May 29, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that HIG is Buy in its latest report on October 09, 2018. B. Riley FBR thinks that HIG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 24, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $65.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.60.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.21% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $60.50 while ending the day at $60.78. During the trading session, a total of 1.69 million shares were traded which represents a 9.03% incline from the average session volume which is 1.86 million shares. HIG had ended its last session trading at $60.91. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $21.98 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.24, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.28, with a beta of 0.64. HIG 52-week low price stands at $40.54 while its 52-week high price is $62.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 48.0%. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has the potential to record 5.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on September 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.67/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.59% to reach $2.02/share. It started the day trading at $1.7575 and traded between $1.67 and $1.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FET’s 50-day SMA is 1.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.98. The stock has a high of $7.00 for the year while the low is $0.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.48%, as 3.92M HIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.13% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 938.02K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The L.E. Simmons & Associates, Inc. sold more FET shares, decreasing its portfolio by -13.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The L.E. Simmons & Associates, Inc. selling -2,752,025 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,780,775 shares of FET, with a total valuation of $23,292,815. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,177,826 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares by 1.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,184,237 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -88,793 shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. which are valued at $8,101,350. In the same vein, Millennium Management LLC decreased its Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 407,579 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,791,415 shares and is now valued at $7,586,754. Following these latest developments, around 3.40% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.