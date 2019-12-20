Is A Downturn Overdue? Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC), New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)?

The shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on October 29, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $216 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Norfolk Southern Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $198. Goldman was of a view that NSC is Buy in its latest report on July 10, 2019. Cowen thinks that NSC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 230.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $203.52. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.32% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $191.42 while ending the day at $191.92. During the trading session, a total of 1.59 million shares were traded which represents a 3.08% incline from the average session volume which is 1.64 million shares. NSC had ended its last session trading at $192.54. Norfolk Southern Corporation currently has a market cap of $50.16 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.69, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.84, with a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.78, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 NSC 52-week low price stands at $138.65 while its 52-week high price is $211.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Norfolk Southern Corporation generated 452.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 0.39%. Norfolk Southern Corporation has the potential to record 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on November 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $68. BMO Capital Markets also rated NEWR as Reiterated on October 15, 2019, with its price target of $71 suggesting that NEWR could surge by 9.05% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $68.08/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.10% to reach $74.93/share. It started the day trading at $68.60 and traded between $67.66 and $68.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NEWR’s 50-day SMA is 65.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 80.87. The stock has a high of $109.00 for the year while the low is $50.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.29%, as 3.83M NSC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.69% of New Relic Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 884.40K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.88%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more NEWR shares, increasing its portfolio by 62.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 3,041,763 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,876,122 shares of NEWR, with a total valuation of $535,733,818. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more NEWR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $325,519,301 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of New Relic Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.