Is A Downturn Overdue? Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP), Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA)?

The shares of Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on May 24, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $3.60 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avon Products Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 04, 2018. The stock was given Underperform rating by Jefferies in its report released on September 13, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.20. UBS was of a view that AVP is Sell in its latest report on August 04, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that AVP is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 04, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.04. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 336.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is 1.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.86.

The shares of the company added by 4.04% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.43 while ending the day at $5.67. During the trading session, a total of 15.76 million shares were traded which represents a -144.65% decline from the average session volume which is 6.44 million shares. AVP had ended its last session trading at $5.45. AVP 52-week low price stands at $1.30 while its 52-week high price is $5.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Avon Products Inc. generated 564.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.36%. Avon Products Inc. has the potential to record 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on November 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA) is now rated as Overweight. It started the day trading at $5.02 and traded between $4.73 and $4.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APHA’s 50-day SMA is 4.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.59. The stock has a high of $10.95 for the year while the low is $3.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 35.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.81%, as 35.54M AVP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.28% of Aphria Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.52, while the P/B ratio is 0.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.26%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.81% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.60% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 6.92% of Aphria Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.