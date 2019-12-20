Is A Downturn Overdue? Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)?

The shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2019. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Lake Street advised investors in its research note published on January 03, 2019, to Buy the AQST stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on August 20, 2018. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $23. The stock was given Mkt Outperform rating by JMP Securities in its report released on August 20, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 29.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.80.

The shares of the company added by 4.41% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.10 while ending the day at $5.44. During the trading session, a total of 1.17 million shares were traded which represents a -70.23% decline from the average session volume which is 684750.0 shares. AQST had ended its last session trading at $5.21. AQST 52-week low price stands at $2.95 while its 52-week high price is $10.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.54 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. generated 20.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3.7%. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.01% to reach $14.17/share. It started the day trading at $7.9988 and traded between $7.68 and $7.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMC’s 50-day SMA is 8.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.42. The stock has a high of $17.07 for the year while the low is $7.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.50%, as 28.58M AQST shares were shorted. At the moment, only 55.70% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Janus Capital Management LLC sold more AMC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Janus Capital Management LLC selling -169,539 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,471,111 shares of AMC, with a total valuation of $44,753,688. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,610,590 worth of shares.

Similarly, Greenvale Capital LLP increased its AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares by 36.89% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,371,865 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,178,271 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. which are valued at $35,761,856. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 143,576 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,328,071 shares and is now valued at $27,223,621. Following these latest developments, around 1.49% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.