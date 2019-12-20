Is A Downturn Overdue? Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM), Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)?

The shares of Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on October 18, 2019. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Anthem Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on May 10, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $325. The stock was given Overweight rating by Stephens in its report released on January 31, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 350. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that ANTM is Outperform in its latest report on January 31, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that ANTM is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 391.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $333.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.10.

The shares of the company added by 1.72% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $293.905 while ending the day at $298.22. During the trading session, a total of 1.83 million shares were traded which represents a -20.94% decline from the average session volume which is 1.51 million shares. ANTM had ended its last session trading at $293.18. Anthem Inc. currently has a market cap of $75.7 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.00, with a beta of 0.76. ANTM 52-week low price stands at $227.16 while its 52-week high price is $317.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.87 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Anthem Inc. generated 4.19 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 49.9%. Anthem Inc. has the potential to record 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $58.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.09% to reach $56.52/share. It started the day trading at $58.98 and traded between $58.365 and $58.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RIO’s 50-day SMA is 54.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 56.06. The stock has a high of $63.26 for the year while the low is $43.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.42%, as 8.04M ANTM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.67% of Rio Tinto Group shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.38, while the P/B ratio is 2.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.67%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.81% over the last six months.

This move now sees The State Farm Investment Management … selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,544,820 shares of RIO, with a total valuation of $739,005,379. Fisher Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more RIO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $594,407,466 worth of shares.

Similarly, Arrowstreet Capital LP decreased its Rio Tinto Group shares by 8.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,815,852 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -984,724 shares of Rio Tinto Group which are valued at $590,112,885. In the same vein, Franklin Advisers, Inc. decreased its Rio Tinto Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,200 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,267,693 shares and is now valued at $396,525,330. Following these latest developments, around 6.50% of Rio Tinto Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.