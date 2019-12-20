Expensive Market, What To Buy? YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM), Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

The shares of YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Argus in its latest research note that was published on December 17, 2019. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of YUM! Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from MKM Partners Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on July 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 115. Longbow was of a view that YUM is Underperform in its latest report on July 01, 2019. Edward Jones thinks that YUM is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.78.

The shares of the company added by 1.09% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $98.465 while ending the day at $99.82. During the trading session, a total of 1.72 million shares were traded which represents a 16.82% incline from the average session volume which is 2.07 million shares. YUM had ended its last session trading at $98.74. YUM! Brands Inc. currently has a market cap of $30.54 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.74, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.90, with a beta of 0.45. YUM 52-week low price stands at $86.40 while its 52-week high price is $119.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.80 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The YUM! Brands Inc. generated 691.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.93 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. YUM! Brands Inc. has the potential to record 3.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Longbow published a research note on December 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. BofA/Merrill also rated NUE as Reiterated on September 04, 2019, with its price target of $46 suggesting that NUE could surge by 3.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $57.04/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.89% to reach $58.36/share. It started the day trading at $57.25 and traded between $56.45 and $56.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NUE’s 50-day SMA is 54.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 54.15. The stock has a high of $62.31 for the year while the low is $46.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.08%, as 7.80M YUM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.59% of Nucor Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.62, while the P/B ratio is 1.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.72%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.43% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NUE shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 3,627,808 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,999,275 shares of NUE, with a total valuation of $2,085,279,139.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Nucor Corporation shares by 1.01% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 18,663,092 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 185,701 shares of Nucor Corporation which are valued at $1,051,851,865. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Nucor Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 304,515 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,906,381 shares and is now valued at $896,483,633. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Nucor Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.