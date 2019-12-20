Expensive Market, What To Buy? UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS), Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

The shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Kepler in its latest research note that was published on September 10, 2019. Kepler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of UBS Group AG, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Societe Generale Markets when it published its report on July 24, 2019. Societe Generale was of a view that UBS is Buy in its latest report on July 25, 2018. UBS thinks that UBS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 290.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.86.

The shares of the company added by 0.08% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $12.43 while ending the day at $12.45. During the trading session, a total of 1.83 million shares were traded which represents a 26.8% incline from the average session volume which is 2.5 million shares. UBS had ended its last session trading at $12.44. UBS Group AG currently has a market cap of $47.67 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.97, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.83, with a beta of 1.23. UBS 52-week low price stands at $10.12 while its 52-week high price is $13.62.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 57.14%. UBS Group AG has the potential to record 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.96% to reach $15.15/share. It started the day trading at $16.90 and traded between $16.46 and $16.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ELP’s 50-day SMA is 14.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.24. The stock has a high of $16.38 for the year while the low is $7.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.85%, as 3.17M UBS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.44% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.42, while the P/B ratio is 1.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 480.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.31%. Looking further, the stock has raised 34.73% over the past 90 days while it gained 30.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more ELP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.05% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -287,603 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,412,297 shares of ELP, with a total valuation of $79,019,536. Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. meanwhile sold more ELP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $59,729,476 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares by 0.01% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,947,958 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -189 shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL which are valued at $28,440,187. In the same vein, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP decreased its Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 390,757 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,727,410 shares and is now valued at $25,220,186. Following these latest developments, around 55.60% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.