Expensive Market, What To Buy? Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

The shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on February 15, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Star Bulk Carriers Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on March 01, 2018, to Hold the SBLK stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on March 28, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on February 21, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that SBLK is Neutral in its latest report on August 02, 2016. JP Morgan thinks that SBLK is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 19, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $14.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 87.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.96.

The shares of the company added by 5.10% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $10.80 while ending the day at $11.55. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a -83.4% decline from the average session volume which is 591490.0 shares. SBLK had ended its last session trading at $10.99. SBLK 52-week low price stands at $6.16 while its 52-week high price is $11.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Star Bulk Carriers Corp. generated 89.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -83.33%. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has the potential to record 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $53. JP Morgan also rated BSX as Resumed on September 05, 2019, with its price target of $50 suggesting that BSX could surge by 7.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $44.74/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.20% to reach $48.36/share. It started the day trading at $44.96 and traded between $44.13 and $44.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BSX’s 50-day SMA is 41.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.58. The stock has a high of $45.68 for the year while the low is $31.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.24%, as 12.69M SBLK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.91% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 61.16, while the P/B ratio is 6.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.36%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.56% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more BSX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -2,452,065 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 126,885,330 shares of BSX, with a total valuation of $5,487,790,523. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more BSX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,664,435,515 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Boston Scientific Corporation shares by 1.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 106,097,275 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,199,969 shares of Boston Scientific Corporation which are valued at $4,588,707,144. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Boston Scientific Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,038,112 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 64,952,327 shares and is now valued at $2,809,188,143. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Boston Scientific Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.