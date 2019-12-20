Expensive Market, What To Buy? Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

The shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on October 25, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Baytex Energy Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on March 07, 2019. Raymond James was of a view that BTE is Outperform in its latest report on November 05, 2018. National Bank Financial thinks that BTE is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.32.

The shares of the company added by 2.33% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.27 while ending the day at $1.32. During the trading session, a total of 1.79 million shares were traded which represents a -3.18% decline from the average session volume which is 1.73 million shares. BTE had ended its last session trading at $1.29. Baytex Energy Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.62, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 BTE 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $2.32.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -250.0%. Baytex Energy Corp. has the potential to record 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on October 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $260. Piper Jaffray also rated EW as Initiated on September 23, 2019, with its price target of $240 suggesting that EW could surge by 6.93% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $235.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.02% to reach $250.58/share. It started the day trading at $238.48 and traded between $233.05 and $233.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EW’s 50-day SMA is 235.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 206.07. The stock has a high of $247.64 for the year while the low is $139.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.31%, as 2.01M BTE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.97% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 60.36, while the P/B ratio is 12.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.09%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.17% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more EW shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 126,776 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,802,883 shares of EW, with a total valuation of $3,870,758,162. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more EW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,572,935,244 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares by 0.51% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,795,746 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -44,705 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation which are valued at $2,154,430,025. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 323,256 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,469,756 shares and is now valued at $1,829,642,035. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.