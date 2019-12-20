Expensive Market, What To Buy? Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO), Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

The shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Adecoagro S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that AGRO is Neutral in its latest report on April 04, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that AGRO is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is 2.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 88.19.

The shares of the company added by 4.45% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.04 while ending the day at $8.45. During the trading session, a total of 618086.0 shares were traded which represents a -54.84% decline from the average session volume which is 399190.0 shares. AGRO had ended its last session trading at $8.09. Adecoagro S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 AGRO 52-week low price stands at $5.29 while its 52-week high price is $8.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Adecoagro S.A. generated 145.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 157.69%. Adecoagro S.A. has the potential to record 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on November 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $48. Nomura also rated AMAT as Upgrade on November 15, 2019, with its price target of $68 suggesting that AMAT could surge by 9.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $60.38/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.48% to reach $67.04/share. It started the day trading at $60.70 and traded between $59.88 and $60.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMAT’s 50-day SMA is 56.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 47.70. The stock has a high of $63.07 for the year while the low is $28.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.26%, as 19.21M AGRO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.09% of Applied Materials Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.39, while the P/B ratio is 6.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.51%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.05% over the past 90 days while it gained 41.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AMAT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -413,008 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 71,422,027 shares of AMAT, with a total valuation of $4,135,335,363. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more AMAT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,623,755,523 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Applied Materials Inc. shares by 2.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 44,557,537 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 921,787 shares of Applied Materials Inc. which are valued at $2,579,881,392. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Applied Materials Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,029,396 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 36,960,073 shares and is now valued at $2,139,988,227. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Applied Materials Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.