CPRX Stock: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Is Still Worth a Bite

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -2.62% on 12/19/19. The shares fell to a low of $4.05 before closing at $4.09. Intraday shares traded counted 3.4 million, which was -42.88% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.38M. CPRX’s previous close was $4.20 while the outstanding shares total $100.50M. The firm has a beta of 2.39, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 49.28. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 33.11, with weekly volatility at 4.76% and ATR at 0.28. The CPRX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.85 and a $7.67 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $411.05 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 90.58 million million total, with 17.98 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 4.39 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 26.51 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 100.50M with the revenue now reading 0.13 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.11 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.33 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CPRX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CPRX attractive?

In related news, Chief Medical Officer, INGENITO GARY sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 4.82, for a total value of 723,150. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Medical Officer, INGENITO GARY now exercised an option 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 379,500. Also, Chief Medical Officer, INGENITO GARY exercised an option 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 27. The shares were price at an average price of 1.13 per share, with a total market value of 113,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Medical Officer, INGENITO GARY now holds 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 466,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.20%.

6 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CPRX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.00.