Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO): Spotting A Buy Candidate

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 65.83% on 12/19/19. The shares fell to a low of $5.75 before closing at $7.91. Intraday shares traded counted 19.89 million, which was -15303.62% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 129.13K. CBIO’s previous close was $4.77 while the outstanding shares total $12.15M. The firm has a beta of 1.95. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 79.40, with weekly volatility at 11.41% and ATR at 0.47. The CBIO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.52 and a $10.84 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Catalyst Biosciences Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $96.11 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CBIO, the company has in raw cash 23.02 million on their books with 472000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 89.14 million million total, with 9.08 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. recorded a total of 13.2 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 36.76% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -8.99%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -2.68 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CBIO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CBIO attractive?

In related news, Director, Richard John P bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 24. The purchase was performed at an average price of 8.03, for a total value of 8,030. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Medical Officer, Levy Howard now exercised an option 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 20,372. Also, President & CEO, USMAN NASSIM exercised an option 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 21. The shares were cost at an average price of 4.63 per share, with a total market value of 20,372. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Catalyst Biosciences Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CBIO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $24.75.