Are Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.05% on 12/19/19. The shares fell to a low of $18.255 before closing at $18.95. Intraday shares traded counted 5.78 million, which was -43.12% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.04M. NWL’s previous close was $18.57 while the outstanding shares total $428.47M. The firm has a beta of 1.05. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.01, with weekly volatility at 3.56% and ATR at 0.49. The NWL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.04 and a $22.06 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Newell Brands Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.12 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NWL, the company has in raw cash 465.4 million on their books with 633.9 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 5.47 billion million total, with 3.68 billion as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Newell Brands Inc. recorded a total of 2.45 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -4.0% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 13.63%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.64 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 810.7 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 428.47M with the revenue now reading -0.41 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.56 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.29 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NWL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NWL attractive?

In related news, Director, Craigie James bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 07. The purchase was performed at an average price of 20.00, for a total value of 250,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, TODMAN MICHAEL now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 78,800. Also, Chief Legal & Admin Off & C.S., Turner Bradford R exercised an option 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 15. The shares were cost at an average price of 0.00 per share, with a total market value of 0. Following this completion of disposal, the Group President, Torres Russell now holds 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 0. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

1 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Newell Brands Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NWL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $20.55.