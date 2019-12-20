Analysts Turn Mixed On Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES), Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

The shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on August 15, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $29 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Western Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $31. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on August 02, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. Mizuho was of a view that WES is Buy in its latest report on June 14, 2019. Citigroup thinks that WES is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 09, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.74.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.29% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $19.81 while ending the day at $19.96. During the trading session, a total of 1.48 million shares were traded which represents a 9.75% incline from the average session volume which is 1.64 million shares. WES had ended its last session trading at $20.22. Western Midstream Partners LP currently has a market cap of $9.26 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.33, with a beta of 1.32. WES 52-week low price stands at $17.46 while its 52-week high price is $35.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Western Midstream Partners LP generated 117.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -159.26%. Western Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on October 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) is now rated as Sector Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.79/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.62% to reach $6.35/share. It started the day trading at $6.91 and traded between $6.70 and $6.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAND’s 50-day SMA is 6.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.92. The stock has a high of $7.21 for the year while the low is $4.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.60%, as 2.38M WES shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.38% of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 98.57, while the P/B ratio is 2.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.02%. Looking further, the stock has raised 16.75% over the past 90 days while it gained 21.69% over the last six months.