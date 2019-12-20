Analysts Turn Mixed On VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN), Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES)

The shares of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on June 27, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on February 08, 2018, to Buy the VTGN stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on March 28, 2017. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $0.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 173.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.47% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.7815 while ending the day at $0.81. During the trading session, a total of 1.46 million shares were traded which represents a -84.39% decline from the average session volume which is 789690.0 shares. VTGN had ended its last session trading at $0.83. VTGN 52-week low price stands at $0.29 while its 52-week high price is $1.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. generated 4.07 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -84.62%. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Guess’ Inc. (NYSE:GES) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Telsey Advisory Group also rated GES as Reiterated on April 23, 2019, with its price target of $19 suggesting that GES could down by -2.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.79/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.41% to reach $21.40/share. It started the day trading at $21.99 and traded between $21.55 and $21.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GES’s 50-day SMA is 18.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.63. The stock has a high of $23.28 for the year while the low is $13.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.79%, as 11.75M VTGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 28.94% of Guess’ Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 27.25, while the P/B ratio is 2.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.62%. Looking further, the stock has raised 25.17% over the past 90 days while it gained 47.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more GES shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -4,396 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,568,870 shares of GES, with a total valuation of $203,450,748. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more GES shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $121,417,643 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Guess’ Inc. shares by 0.32% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,871,879 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -18,847 shares of Guess’ Inc. which are valued at $113,033,671. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Guess’ Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 391,509 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,962,479 shares and is now valued at $95,527,721. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Guess’ Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.