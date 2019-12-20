Analysts Turn Mixed On Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR), Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

The shares of Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Edward Jones in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. Edward Jones wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tapestry Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on November 13, 2019, to Equal Weight the TPR stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from HSBC Securities Markets when it published its report on October 28, 2019. That day the HSBC Securities set price target on the stock to $27. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on October 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Cowen was of a view that TPR is Market Perform in its latest report on August 29, 2019. Needham thinks that TPR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 17 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $29.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.47.

The shares of the company added by 1.73% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $26.01 while ending the day at $26.39. During the trading session, a total of 4.48 million shares were traded which represents a 1.45% incline from the average session volume which is 4.55 million shares. TPR had ended its last session trading at $25.94. Tapestry Inc. currently has a market cap of $7.39 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.05, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.95, with a beta of 1.03. Tapestry Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 TPR 52-week low price stands at $18.54 while its 52-week high price is $39.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tapestry Inc. generated 522.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -167.5%. Tapestry Inc. has the potential to record 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on June 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.16/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.13% to reach $6.97/share. It started the day trading at $0.166 and traded between $0.1572 and $0.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TTNP’s 50-day SMA is 0.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.92. The stock has a high of $2.45 for the year while the low is $0.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.70%, as 2.40M TPR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.19% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -88.63% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TTNP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $82,352 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.