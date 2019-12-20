Analysts Turn Mixed On Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR), Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSE:EQX)

The shares of Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Vertical Research in its latest research note that was published on August 23, 2019. Vertical Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Quanta Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 11, 2019, to Buy the PWR stock while also putting a $47 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on February 26, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $48. The stock was given Buy rating by Seaport Global Securities in its report released on October 11, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. Citigroup was of a view that PWR is Buy in its latest report on August 18, 2017. Johnson Rice thinks that PWR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $49.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.62.

During the trading session, a total of 1.51 million shares were traded which represents a -14.12% decline from the average session volume which is 1.32 million shares. PWR had ended its last session trading at $40.71. Quanta Services Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.88 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.30, with a beta of 1.23. Quanta Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 PWR 52-week low price stands at $27.90 while its 52-week high price is $44.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Quanta Services Inc. generated 80.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.04%. Quanta Services Inc. has the potential to record 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $7.00 and traded between $6.58 and $6.81 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EQX’s 50-day SMA is 6.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.24. The stock has a high of $8.18 for the year while the low is $3.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 307567.68 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.00%, as 304,492 PWR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.31% of Equinox Gold Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 140.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.12%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.41% over the past 90 days while it gained 33.53% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 17.10% of Equinox Gold Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.