Analysts Turn Mixed On MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

The shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on August 02, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MGM Resorts International, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on July 24, 2019, to Negative the MGM stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on July 18, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Bernstein was of a view that MGM is Mkt Perform in its latest report on November 15, 2018. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that MGM is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 31.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $34.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.94.

The shares of the company dipped by 0.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $33.121 while ending the day at $33.26. During the trading session, a total of 4.19 million shares were traded which represents a 8.22% incline from the average session volume which is 4.57 million shares. MGM had ended its last session trading at $33.26. MGM Resorts International debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 MGM 52-week low price stands at $21.61 while its 52-week high price is $33.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The MGM Resorts International generated 1.23 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 54.84%. MGM Resorts International has the potential to record 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on October 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $62.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.30% to reach $69.72/share. It started the day trading at $62.45 and traded between $62.08 and $62.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NGG’s 50-day SMA is 58.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 54.48. The stock has a high of $62.68 for the year while the low is $46.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 79.76%, as 1.73M MGM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.26% of National Grid plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.25, while the P/B ratio is 1.71. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 671.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.97%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.14% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more NGG shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 799,341 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,772,409 shares of NGG, with a total valuation of $389,142,621. Arrowstreet Capital LP meanwhile sold more NGG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $163,537,653 worth of shares.

Similarly, Federated Investment Management C… decreased its National Grid plc shares by 0.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,373,013 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12,439 shares of National Grid plc which are valued at $136,353,327. In the same vein, Managed Account Advisors LLC decreased its National Grid plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 28,111 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,243,286 shares and is now valued at $128,899,214. Following these latest developments, around 3.50% of National Grid plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.