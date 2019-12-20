Analysts Turn Mixed On Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR), Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

The shares of Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Barrington Research in its latest research note that was published on August 09, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $22 price target. Barrington Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Laureate Education Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barrington Research advised investors in its research note published on May 14, 2018, to Outperform the LAUR stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on November 20, 2017. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on November 09, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $20.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.63.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.46% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $17.38 while ending the day at $17.40. During the trading session, a total of 1.43 million shares were traded which represents a 10.04% incline from the average session volume which is 1.59 million shares. LAUR had ended its last session trading at $17.48. Laureate Education Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.46, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 LAUR 52-week low price stands at $13.70 while its 52-week high price is $18.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Laureate Education Inc. generated 507.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 200.0%. Laureate Education Inc. has the potential to record 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.11/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.22% to reach $11.50/share. It started the day trading at $9.58 and traded between $9.13 and $9.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LCI’s 50-day SMA is 10.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.37. The stock has a high of $15.52 for the year while the low is $4.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.78 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.61%, as 15.68M LAUR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 49.98% of Lannett Company Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 132.32, while the P/B ratio is 1.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.84% over the past 90 days while it gained 57.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Telemus Capital LLC sold more LCI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Telemus Capital LLC selling -50,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,868,096 shares of LCI, with a total valuation of $69,396,607. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more LCI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $41,496,204 worth of shares.

Similarly, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its Lannett Company Inc. shares by 5.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,639,525 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 188,313 shares of Lannett Company Inc. which are valued at $32,100,611. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Lannett Company Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 404,705 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,259,307 shares and is now valued at $19,927,088. Following these latest developments, around 7.90% of Lannett Company Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.