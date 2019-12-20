Analysts Turn Mixed On Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG), Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

The shares of Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Evergy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $67. BofA/Merrill was of a view that EVRG is Buy in its latest report on February 12, 2019. Goldman thinks that EVRG is worth Sell rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.88.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.23% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $63.55 while ending the day at $63.70. During the trading session, a total of 1.54 million shares were traded which represents a 27.54% incline from the average session volume which is 2.13 million shares. EVRG had ended its last session trading at $63.85. Evergy Inc. currently has a market cap of $14.94 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.50, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.66, with a beta of 0.14. Evergy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 EVRG 52-week low price stands at $54.57 while its 52-week high price is $67.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.57 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Evergy Inc. generated 50.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 94.9%. Evergy Inc. has the potential to record 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on June 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $47. Jefferies also rated WGO as Initiated on March 28, 2019, with its price target of $31 suggesting that WGO could surge by 13.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.72/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.19% to reach $55.86/share. It started the day trading at $48.90 and traded between $47.36 and $48.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WGO’s 50-day SMA is 47.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 38.30. The stock has a high of $51.87 for the year while the low is $20.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.80%, as 3.43M EVRG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.36% of Winnebago Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.66, while the P/B ratio is 2.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 631.09K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.11%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.26% over the past 90 days while it gained 23.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more WGO shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 279,571 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,358,818 shares of WGO, with a total valuation of $207,174,620. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more WGO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $103,324,707 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its Winnebago Industries Inc. shares by 1.58% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,855,847 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -29,821 shares of Winnebago Industries Inc. which are valued at $88,208,408. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Winnebago Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 43,022 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,845,216 shares and is now valued at $87,703,116. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of Winnebago Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.