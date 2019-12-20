Analysts Turn Mixed On CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM), Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

The shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CommScope Holding Company Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rosenblatt advised investors in its research note published on October 29, 2019, to Neutral the COMM stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on October 21, 2019. That day the Nomura set price target on the stock to $16. Goldman was of a view that COMM is Buy in its latest report on June 20, 2019. Raymond James thinks that COMM is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.27.

The shares of the company added by 1.01% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $13.87 while ending the day at $14.00. During the trading session, a total of 3.55 million shares were traded which represents a 5.08% incline from the average session volume which is 3.74 million shares. COMM had ended its last session trading at $13.86. CommScope Holding Company Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 8.37, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 COMM 52-week low price stands at $9.52 while its 52-week high price is $27.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CommScope Holding Company Inc. generated 609.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.57 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.82%. CommScope Holding Company Inc. has the potential to record 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $60.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.28% to reach $76.79/share. It started the day trading at $62.30 and traded between $60.455 and $61.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHAK’s 50-day SMA is 70.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 72.96. The stock has a high of $105.84 for the year while the low is $40.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.68%, as 4.62M COMM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.92% of Shake Shack Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 94.17, while the P/B ratio is 6.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SHAK shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 455,652 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,100,831 shares of SHAK, with a total valuation of $254,169,505. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SHAK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $168,842,259 worth of shares.

Similarly, 12 West Capital Management LP decreased its Shake Shack Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,597,736 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Shake Shack Inc. which are valued at $161,007,677. In the same vein, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC decreased its Shake Shack Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 74,870 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,265,714 shares and is now valued at $140,428,954. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Shake Shack Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.