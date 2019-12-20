Analysts Turn Mixed On Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX), Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

The shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $52 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cognex Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on July 16, 2019, to Sell the CGNX stock while also putting a $36 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on April 30, 2019. Gordon Haskett was of a view that CGNX is Hold in its latest report on April 17, 2019. Needham thinks that CGNX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 58.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $49.15. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.96.

The shares of the company added by 0.79% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $55.45 while ending the day at $56.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.44 million shares were traded which represents a -62.02% decline from the average session volume which is 887060.0 shares. CGNX had ended its last session trading at $55.70. Cognex Corporation currently has a market cap of $9.5 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 54.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.64, with a beta of 2.06. Cognex Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.90 CGNX 52-week low price stands at $34.88 while its 52-week high price is $57.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cognex Corporation generated 121.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.33%. Cognex Corporation has the potential to record 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on November 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) is now rated as Buy. Stifel also rated RCII as Upgrade on November 12, 2019, with its price target of $28 suggesting that RCII could surge by 5.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.82/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.22% to reach $29.71/share. It started the day trading at $28.83 and traded between $27.715 and $28.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RCII’s 50-day SMA is 25.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.90. The stock has a high of $28.92 for the year while the low is $13.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.48%, as 5.86M CGNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.84% of Rent-A-Center Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.66, while the P/B ratio is 3.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 680.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.37%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.69% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RCII shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 782,148 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,687,706 shares of RCII, with a total valuation of $200,110,987. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RCII shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $176,728,655 worth of shares.

Similarly, Engaged Capital LLC decreased its Rent-A-Center Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,333,609 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Rent-A-Center Inc. which are valued at $138,833,842. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Rent-A-Center Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 315,100 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,438,624 shares and is now valued at $115,537,383. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Rent-A-Center Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.