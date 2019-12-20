Analysts Turn Mixed On Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS), Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)

The shares of Cirrus Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on October 31, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $52 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cirrus Logic Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on October 31, 2019, to Market Perform the CRUS stock while also putting a $62 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on October 17, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $55. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on September 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 62. Dougherty & Company was of a view that CRUS is Buy in its latest report on August 01, 2019. Craig Hallum thinks that CRUS is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 42.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $66.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 159.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is 3.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 82.01.

The shares of the company added by 3.32% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $77.97 while ending the day at $81.20. During the trading session, a total of 1.56 million shares were traded which represents a -126.66% decline from the average session volume which is 690030.0 shares. CRUS had ended its last session trading at $78.59. Cirrus Logic Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.67 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 41.92, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.79, with a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 CRUS 52-week low price stands at $31.25 while its 52-week high price is $78.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cirrus Logic Inc. generated 221.94 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 43.38%. Cirrus Logic Inc. has the potential to record 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $156. Citigroup also rated VMC as Initiated on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $173 suggesting that VMC could surge by 9.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $143.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.20% to reach $157.39/share. It started the day trading at $144.37 and traded between $141.52 and $141.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VMC’s 50-day SMA is 142.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 135.33. The stock has a high of $152.49 for the year while the low is $90.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.46 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.29%, as 2.54M CRUS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.93% of Vulcan Materials Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.25, while the P/B ratio is 3.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 938.76K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.40% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VMC shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 278,133 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,528,034 shares of VMC, with a total valuation of $2,061,092,184. State Farm Investment Management … meanwhile sold more VMC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,627,561,014 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Vulcan Materials Company shares by 1.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,522,938 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 92,704 shares of Vulcan Materials Company which are valued at $925,409,214. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Vulcan Materials Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,667 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,593,386 shares and is now valued at $793,533,672. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Vulcan Materials Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.