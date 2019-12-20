Analysts Turn Mixed On CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

The shares of CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on November 26, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $62 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CBRE Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on May 10, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Goldman in its report released on April 03, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 54. Evercore ISI was of a view that CBRE is Outperform in its latest report on February 09, 2018. Raymond James thinks that CBRE is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $61.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.55.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.48% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $59.58 while ending the day at $59.82. During the trading session, a total of 1.53 million shares were traded which represents a 0.25% incline from the average session volume which is 1.53 million shares. CBRE had ended its last session trading at $60.11. CBRE Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $20.27 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.43, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.02, with a beta of 1.68. CBRE Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.59, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CBRE 52-week low price stands at $37.45 while its 52-week high price is $60.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.79 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CBRE Group Inc. generated 702.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.81 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -53.16%. CBRE Group Inc. has the potential to record 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on November 19, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.07% to reach $25.67/share. It started the day trading at $27.26 and traded between $26.95 and $27.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DAR’s 50-day SMA is 22.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.57. The stock has a high of $27.25 for the year while the low is $17.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.36%, as 2.72M CBRE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.68% of Darling Ingredients Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 42.49, while the P/B ratio is 1.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 955.88K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.44%. Looking further, the stock has raised 37.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 34.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DAR shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 550,379 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,360,962 shares of DAR, with a total valuation of $555,990,896. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more DAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $411,961,364 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Darling Ingredients Inc. shares by 0.13% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,242,036 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -17,850 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. which are valued at $315,160,457. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Darling Ingredients Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,719,580 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,815,829 shares and is now valued at $305,016,730. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Darling Ingredients Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.