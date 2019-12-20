Analysts Turn Mixed On Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO), Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

The shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Williams Capital Group in its latest research note that was published on August 19, 2019. Williams Capital Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on July 15, 2019. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on May 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Stephens was of a view that CRZO is Equal-Weight in its latest report on March 29, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that CRZO is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.03.

The shares of the company added by 0.12% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.13 while ending the day at $8.25. During the trading session, a total of 3.48 million shares were traded which represents a 47.71% incline from the average session volume which is 6.66 million shares. CRZO had ended its last session trading at $8.24. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. currently has a market cap of $796.79 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.05, with a beta of 2.14. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 CRZO 52-week low price stands at $6.15 while its 52-week high price is $13.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.69 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. generated 2.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.71 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.84%. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has the potential to record 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on August 03, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Barclays also rated ADXS as Initiated on September 22, 2015, with its price target of $40 suggesting that ADXS could surge by 88.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.14% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.59 and traded between $0.55 and $0.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADXS’s 50-day SMA is 0.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.86. The stock has a high of $10.80 for the year while the low is $0.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 255.15%, as 2.51M CRZO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.27% of Advaxis Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.87M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.32%. Looking further, the stock has raised 98.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more ADXS shares, increasing its portfolio by 295.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 1,478,786 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,979,786 shares of ADXS, with a total valuation of $1,017,610. Altium Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more ADXS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $873,800 worth of shares.

Similarly, Sabby Capital LLC increased its Advaxis Inc. shares by 3,547.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,521,982 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,480,260 shares of Advaxis Inc. which are valued at $782,299. In the same vein, Empery Asset Management LP increased its Advaxis Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 600,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 600,000 shares and is now valued at $308,400. Following these latest developments, around 3.66% of Advaxis Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.