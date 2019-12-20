Analysts Turn Mixed On BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR), Ring Energy Inc. (NYSE:REI)

The shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BellRing Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on November 11, 2019, to Hold the BRBR stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on November 11, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on November 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. JP Morgan was of a view that BRBR is Overweight in its latest report on November 11, 2019. Goldman thinks that BRBR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $23.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is 2.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 82.13.

The shares of the company added by 3.76% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $21.683 while ending the day at $22.60. During the trading session, a total of 1.49 million shares were traded which represents a -67.89% decline from the average session volume which is 890390.0 shares. BRBR had ended its last session trading at $21.78. BellRing Brands Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 BRBR 52-week low price stands at $15.15 while its 52-week high price is $22.00.

BellRing Brands Inc. has the potential to record 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on August 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ring Energy Inc. (NYSE:REI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Imperial Capital also rated REI as Reiterated on August 22, 2019, with its price target of $4 suggesting that REI could surge by 37.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.38% to reach $4.19/share. It started the day trading at $2.72 and traded between $2.56 and $2.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REI’s 50-day SMA is 1.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.10. The stock has a high of $6.59 for the year while the low is $1.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.51%, as 11.40M BRBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.13% of Ring Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.76, while the P/B ratio is 0.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.13%. Looking further, the stock has raised 43.41% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more REI shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 235,457 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,848,689 shares of REI, with a total valuation of $16,989,483. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more REI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,522,749 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Ring Energy Inc. shares by 23.93% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,031,066 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -953,696 shares of Ring Energy Inc. which are valued at $5,819,647. In the same vein, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its Ring Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 529,862 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,800,152 shares and is now valued at $5,376,292. Following these latest developments, around 2.90% of Ring Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.