Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA), Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS)

The shares of Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Voya Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on June 20, 2018, to Neutral the VOYA stock while also putting a $60 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on June 08, 2018. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $55. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on April 25, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. Deutsche Bank was of a view that VOYA is Buy in its latest report on January 02, 2018. Evercore ISI thinks that VOYA is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $65.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.34% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $60.60 while ending the day at $61.54. During the trading session, a total of 2.87 million shares were traded which represents a -204.65% decline from the average session volume which is 943280.0 shares. VOYA had ended its last session trading at $61.75. Voya Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.37 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.29, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.75, with a beta of 1.51. VOYA 52-week low price stands at $36.66 while its 52-week high price is $63.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.36 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.94%. Voya Financial Inc. has the potential to record 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on August 14, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.64% to reach $4.75/share. It started the day trading at $3.24 and traded between $3.14 and $3.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EROS’s 50-day SMA is 2.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.13. The stock has a high of $10.80 for the year while the low is $1.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.99%, as 11.26M VOYA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.70% of Eros International Plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.66%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.69% over the past 90 days while it gained 32.77% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Paradice Investment Management LL… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,048,065 shares of EROS, with a total valuation of $16,148,334. Shah Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more EROS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,981,720 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Eros International Plc shares by 69.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,164,520 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,300,290 shares of Eros International Plc which are valued at $8,449,268. Following these latest developments, around 45.17% of Eros International Plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.