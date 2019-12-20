Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV), Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

The shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has been pegged with a rating of Positive by Susquehanna in its latest research note that was published on October 18, 2019. Susquehanna wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Viavi Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on September 13, 2019, to Buy the VIAV stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on April 22, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Northland Capital in its report released on February 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Stifel was of a view that VIAV is Buy in its latest report on October 23, 2018. Needham thinks that VIAV is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 13, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 64.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.47.

The shares of the company added by 3.99% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $14.73 while ending the day at $15.36. During the trading session, a total of 2.65 million shares were traded which represents a -45.72% decline from the average session volume which is 1.82 million shares. VIAV had ended its last session trading at $14.77. Viavi Solutions Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.57 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 120.94, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.06, with a beta of 1.10. Viavi Solutions Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 VIAV 52-week low price stands at $9.32 while its 52-week high price is $16.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Viavi Solutions Inc. generated 528.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -28.57%. Viavi Solutions Inc. has the potential to record 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) is now rated as Outperform. Barclays also rated WPM as Downgrade on October 15, 2019, with its price target of $28 suggesting that WPM could surge by 20.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.89/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.57% to reach $35.14/share. It started the day trading at $28.13 and traded between $27.67 and $28.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WPM’s 50-day SMA is 27.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.19. The stock has a high of $30.90 for the year while the low is $18.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.97%, as 8.59M VIAV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.92% of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 825.00, while the P/B ratio is 2.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.30%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.37% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Templeton Investment Counsel LLC bought more WPM shares, increasing its portfolio by 127.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Templeton Investment Counsel LLC purchasing 21,106,236 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,633,088 shares of WPM, with a total valuation of $1,040,178,552. First Eagle Investment Management… meanwhile sold more WPM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $667,871,732 worth of shares.

Similarly, Van Eck Associates Corp. increased its Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares by 0.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 22,889,804 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 146,873 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. which are valued at $632,674,183. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 499,091 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,080,854 shares and is now valued at $333,914,805. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.