Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI), Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

The shares of TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Johnson Rice in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2019. Johnson Rice wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TETRA Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on July 06, 2018. Piper Jaffray was of a view that TTI is Overweight in its latest report on December 28, 2017. JP Morgan thinks that TTI is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.93.

The shares of the company added by 5.88% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.662 while ending the day at $1.80. During the trading session, a total of 836797.0 shares were traded which represents a -21.36% decline from the average session volume which is 689540.0 shares. TTI had ended its last session trading at $1.70. TETRA Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 TTI 52-week low price stands at $1.11 while its 52-week high price is $2.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The TETRA Technologies Inc. generated 35.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. TETRA Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.66% to reach $30.39/share. It started the day trading at $25.23 and traded between $24.709 and $25.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DVN’s 50-day SMA is 22.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.08. The stock has a high of $35.39 for the year while the low is $19.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.77%, as 15.19M TTI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.09% of Devon Energy Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.64, while the P/B ratio is 1.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.83% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more DVN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -78,391 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,282,399 shares of DVN, with a total valuation of $1,013,121,714. Invesco Advisers, Inc. meanwhile bought more DVN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $536,418,084 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Devon Energy Corporation shares by 0.88% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 21,913,100 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -194,266 shares of Devon Energy Corporation which are valued at $479,677,759. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Devon Energy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 490,112 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 21,368,724 shares and is now valued at $467,761,368. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Devon Energy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.