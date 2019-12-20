Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI), Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)

The shares of Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE:SSI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Johnson Rice in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2017. Johnson Rice wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Stage Stores Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Northcoast Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2017. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that SSI is Market Perform in its latest report on August 19, 2016. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that SSI is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 20, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.25.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1119.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.73.

The shares of the company added by 14.95% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.72 while ending the day at $6.69. During the trading session, a total of 1.83 million shares were traded which represents a -62.96% decline from the average session volume which is 1.12 million shares. SSI had ended its last session trading at $5.82. Stage Stores Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 SSI 52-week low price stands at $0.55 while its 52-week high price is $7.60.

The Stage Stores Inc. generated 26.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.83 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 266.67%. Stage Stores Inc. has the potential to record -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on January 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Morgan Stanley also rated XELA as Initiated on October 22, 2018, with its price target of $9 suggesting that XELA could surge by 92.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.16% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.379 and traded between $0.31 and $0.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XELA’s 50-day SMA is 0.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.91. The stock has a high of $4.68 for the year while the low is $0.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.17%, as 2.97M SSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.92% of Exela Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 802.35K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -77.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -85.04% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,777,887 shares of XELA, with a total valuation of $4,140,035.

Similarly, Gates Capital Management, Inc. decreased its Exela Technologies Inc. shares by 24.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,233,010 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,399,542 shares of Exela Technologies Inc. which are valued at $1,371,495. In the same vein, TimesSquare Capital Management LL… decreased its Exela Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 44,400 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,904,994 shares and is now valued at $941,218. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Exela Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.