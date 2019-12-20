Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG), Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

The shares of REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $11 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of REV Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on September 27, 2019, to Market Perform the REVG stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on August 08, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $12. Stifel was of a view that REVG is Buy in its latest report on June 07, 2018. SunTrust thinks that REVG is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.92.

The shares of the company added by 8.23% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $12.40 while ending the day at $12.75. During the trading session, a total of 1.28 million shares were traded which represents a -401.79% decline from the average session volume which is 254810.0 shares. REVG had ended its last session trading at $11.78. REV Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.81, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 REVG 52-week low price stands at $6.41 while its 52-week high price is $14.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The REV Group Inc. generated 3.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 240.0%. REV Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Vertical Research published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. JP Morgan also rated CTVA as Downgrade on November 01, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that CTVA could surge by 8.85% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.82/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.40% to reach $30.40/share. It started the day trading at $28.27 and traded between $27.46 and $27.71 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $32.78 for the year while the low is $24.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.89%, as 18.23M REVG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.44% of Corteva Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.18% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CTVA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,670,479 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 58,280,739 shares of CTVA, with a total valuation of $1,516,464,829. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more CTVA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,167,894,170 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Corteva Inc. shares by 19.89% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 40,055,389 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -9,947,214 shares of Corteva Inc. which are valued at $1,042,241,222. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Corteva Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 856,983 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 35,314,823 shares and is now valued at $918,891,694. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Corteva Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.