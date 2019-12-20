Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX), Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA)

The shares of OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on February 13, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OncoCyte Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on December 19, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.44.

The shares of the company added by 13.50% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.00 while ending the day at $2.27. During the trading session, a total of 898897.0 shares were traded which represents a -376.84% decline from the average session volume which is 188510.0 shares. OCX had ended its last session trading at $2.00. OncoCyte Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.70 OCX 52-week low price stands at $1.34 while its 52-week high price is $6.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The OncoCyte Corporation generated 19.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.0%. OncoCyte Corporation has the potential to record -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on August 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Covia Holdings Corporation (NYSE:CVIA) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. BofA/Merrill also rated CVIA as Reiterated on June 25, 2019, with its price target of $1.50 suggesting that CVIA could down by -8.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.99% to reach $1.59/share. It started the day trading at $1.88 and traded between $1.6122 and $1.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVIA’s 50-day SMA is 1.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.73. The stock has a high of $7.34 for the year while the low is $1.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.53%, as 4.58M OCX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.30% of Covia Holdings Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 311.08K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SailingStone Capital Partners LLC sold more CVIA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -44.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SailingStone Capital Partners LLC selling -4,119,769 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,218,462 shares of CVIA, with a total valuation of $7,775,508. Clearstead Advisors, LLC meanwhile sold more CVIA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,566,446 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Covia Holdings Corporation shares by 4.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,553,903 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 99,557 shares of Covia Holdings Corporation which are valued at $3,805,315. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Covia Holdings Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 659,663 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,895,015 shares and is now valued at $2,823,572. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Covia Holdings Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.