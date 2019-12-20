Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM), V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

The shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on August 02, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $29 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Iron Mountain Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on July 11, 2019, to Underperform the IRM stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on July 10, 2019. The stock was given Underperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on April 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. BofA/Merrill was of a view that IRM is Neutral in its latest report on November 20, 2018. Berenberg thinks that IRM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 20, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 52.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $34.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.13.

The shares of the company added by 0.35% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $31.6758 while ending the day at $31.91. During the trading session, a total of 2.72 million shares were traded which represents a -20.33% decline from the average session volume which is 2.26 million shares. IRM had ended its last session trading at $31.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated currently has a market cap of $9.49 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.65, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.96, with a beta of 0.53. Iron Mountain Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 IRM 52-week low price stands at $29.28 while its 52-week high price is $37.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.62 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Iron Mountain Incorporated generated 186.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.68%. Iron Mountain Incorporated has the potential to record 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on November 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $103. Pivotal Research Group also rated VFC as Reiterated on October 28, 2019, with its price target of $90 suggesting that VFC could surge by 4.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $96.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.41% to reach $101.43/share. It started the day trading at $96.97 and traded between $96.20 and $96.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VFC’s 50-day SMA is 88.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 87.51. The stock has a high of $96.52 for the year while the low is $63.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.67%, as 7.83M IRM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.96% of V.F. Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.53, while the P/B ratio is 8.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.98M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.79%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.11% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PNC Bank, NA (Investment Manageme… sold more VFC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PNC Bank, NA (Investment Manageme… selling -995,239 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 67,307,685 shares of VFC, with a total valuation of $5,959,422,430. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VFC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,477,261,811 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its V.F. Corporation shares by 0.28% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,982,210 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -50,996 shares of V.F. Corporation which are valued at $1,592,144,873. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its V.F. Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 360,310 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 15,584,453 shares and is now valued at $1,379,847,469. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of V.F. Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.