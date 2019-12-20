Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB), Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)

The shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on July 12, 2019. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 13, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that DB is Underperform in its latest report on June 01, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that DB is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.44.

The shares of the company added by 1.81% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.81 while ending the day at $7.89. During the trading session, a total of 2.93 million shares were traded which represents a 39.99% incline from the average session volume which is 4.89 million shares. DB had ended its last session trading at $7.75. DB 52-week low price stands at $6.44 while its 52-week high price is $9.47.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has the potential to record -0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.2049 and traded between $0.1951 and $0.20 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $4.00 for the year while the low is $0.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 75.77%, as 1.32M DB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.09% of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -85.19% over the last six months.

Empery Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more GHSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,526,400 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.