Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG), PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

The shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2019. UBS was of a view that CIG is Neutral in its latest report on October 18, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that CIG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.41.

The shares of the company added by 1.53% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.27 while ending the day at $3.32. During the trading session, a total of 2.99 million shares were traded which represents a 12.0% incline from the average session volume which is 3.4 million shares. CIG had ended its last session trading at $3.27. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 CIG 52-week low price stands at $2.85 while its 52-week high price is $4.11.

The Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais generated 217000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.03/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $47.29/share. It started the day trading at $32.37 and traded between $31.82 and $32.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PAGS’s 50-day SMA is 35.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.29. The stock has a high of $53.43 for the year while the low is $17.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.25%, as 14.79M CIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.14% of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 33.68, while the P/B ratio is 5.53. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more PAGS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -5,538 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,381,416 shares of PAGS, with a total valuation of $929,325,259. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more PAGS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $649,074,432 worth of shares.

Similarly, Artisan Partners LP decreased its PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares by 0.48% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,398,860 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -50,624 shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. which are valued at $352,937,308. In the same vein, Henderson Global Investors Ltd. decreased its PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,376,522 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,376,522 shares and is now valued at $250,359,157.