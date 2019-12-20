Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX), Lee Enterprises Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

The shares of Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2018. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chimerix Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on February 02, 2018, to Buy the CMRX stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from FBR Capital Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2016. That day the FBR Capital set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Mkt Perform rating by FBR Capital in its report released on February 23, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Morgan Stanley was of a view that CMRX is Underweight in its latest report on February 23, 2016. Barclays thinks that CMRX is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 23, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.43.

The shares of the company added by 12.37% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.93 while ending the day at $2.18. During the trading session, a total of 567645.0 shares were traded which represents a 32.3% incline from the average session volume which is 838470.0 shares. CMRX had ended its last session trading at $1.94. Chimerix Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 8.20 CMRX 52-week low price stands at $1.25 while its 52-week high price is $4.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Chimerix Inc. generated 19.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -93.33%. Chimerix Inc. has the potential to record -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Odeon published a research note on April 20, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that Lee Enterprises Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.49% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $1.49 and traded between $1.27 and $1.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LEE’s 50-day SMA is 1.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.31. The stock has a high of $3.69 for the year while the low is $1.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.84%, as 2.43M CMRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.58% of Lee Enterprises Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 137.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 17.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -26.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.36% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Cannell Capital LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,574,597 shares of LEE, with a total valuation of $8,874,718.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Lee Enterprises Incorporated shares by 3.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,842,551 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 93,244 shares of Lee Enterprises Incorporated which are valued at $5,514,549. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Lee Enterprises Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 425,123 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,963,055 shares and is now valued at $3,808,327. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of Lee Enterprises Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.