Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN), Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)

The shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on November 19, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $203 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Allergan plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on July 18, 2019. Barclays was of a view that AGN is Underweight in its latest report on June 11, 2019. Goldman thinks that AGN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $182.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.71.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.38% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $189.57 while ending the day at $189.61. During the trading session, a total of 2.82 million shares were traded which represents a -27.63% decline from the average session volume which is 2.21 million shares. AGN had ended its last session trading at $190.34. Allergan plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 AGN 52-week low price stands at $114.27 while its 52-week high price is $190.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Allergan plc generated 1.24 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $4.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.94%. Allergan plc has the potential to record 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on August 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated FTCH as Initiated on June 12, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that FTCH could surge by 43.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.72% to reach $17.24/share. It started the day trading at $9.95 and traded between $9.665 and $9.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTCH’s 50-day SMA is 8.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.55. The stock has a high of $31.60 for the year while the low is $7.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.47%, as 26.19M AGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.58% of Farfetch Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.52%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… bought more FTCH shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… purchasing 5,789,130 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,979,731 shares of FTCH, with a total valuation of $308,558,121. Tybourne Capital Management (HK) … meanwhile bought more FTCH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $154,266,217 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Farfetch Limited shares by 34.79% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,792,904 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -5,756,997 shares of Farfetch Limited which are valued at $107,497,324. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Farfetch Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,050,623 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,871,793 shares and is now valued at $78,403,058. Following these latest developments, around 24.82% of Farfetch Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.