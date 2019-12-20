2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS), ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

The shares of United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $78 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of United Parcel Service Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on October 29, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $138. Stifel was of a view that UPS is Hold in its latest report on July 29, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that UPS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 130.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $126.68. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.38.

The shares of the company added by 0.52% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $118.27 while ending the day at $118.56. During the trading session, a total of 3.19 million shares were traded which represents a -9.48% decline from the average session volume which is 2.91 million shares. UPS had ended its last session trading at $117.95. United Parcel Service Inc. currently has a market cap of $100.27 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.62, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.72, with a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 UPS 52-week low price stands at $89.89 while its 52-week high price is $125.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The United Parcel Service Inc. generated 4.04 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.28%. United Parcel Service Inc. has the potential to record 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on December 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) is now rated as Neutral. Oppenheimer also rated VRAY as Initiated on October 22, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that VRAY could surge by 32.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.25/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.29% to reach $6.55/share. It started the day trading at $4.46 and traded between $4.20 and $4.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VRAY’s 50-day SMA is 3.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.99. The stock has a high of $9.76 for the year while the low is $2.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.93%, as 17.57M UPS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.59% of ViewRay Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.49M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.78%. Looking further, the stock has raised 25.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Park West Asset Management LLC bought more VRAY shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Park West Asset Management LLC purchasing 1,937,843 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,553,168 shares of VRAY, with a total valuation of $31,716,518. FIAM LLC meanwhile bought more VRAY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,250,439 worth of shares.

Similarly, Puissance Capital Management LP decreased its ViewRay Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,842,975 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of ViewRay Inc. which are valued at $22,718,677. In the same vein, Artisan Partners LP decreased its ViewRay Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,057,751 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,122,216 shares and is now valued at $20,325,757. Following these latest developments, around 17.90% of ViewRay Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.