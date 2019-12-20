2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC), The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET)

The shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on December 09, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2019. Goldman was of a view that PNC is Neutral in its latest report on January 07, 2019. Barclays thinks that PNC is worth Equal Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 156.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $154.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.32% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $158.72 while ending the day at $159.53. During the trading session, a total of 1.52 million shares were traded which represents a 13.63% incline from the average session volume which is 1.76 million shares. PNC had ended its last session trading at $160.05. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $70.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.56, with a beta of 1.13. PNC 52-week low price stands at $108.45 while its 52-week high price is $160.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.94 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.88 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has the potential to record 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on November 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Meet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) is now rated as Hold. Oppenheimer also rated MEET as Initiated on June 21, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that MEET could surge by 17.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.20/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.58% to reach $6.35/share. It started the day trading at $5.32 and traded between $5.14 and $5.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MEET’s 50-day SMA is 4.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.27. The stock has a high of $6.27 for the year while the low is $3.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.09%, as 12.95M PNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.50% of The Meet Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.83, while the P/B ratio is 1.97. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.30%. Looking further, the stock has raised 50.29% over the past 90 days while it gained 46.50% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Luxor Capital Group LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,032,344 shares of MEET, with a total valuation of $58,236,545. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more MEET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,380,419 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Meet Group Inc. shares by 2.10% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,817,925 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 99,173 shares of The Meet Group Inc. which are valued at $23,318,757. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its The Meet Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 151,607 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,844,762 shares and is now valued at $18,608,648. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of The Meet Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.