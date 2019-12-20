2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS), RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

The shares of Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Option Care Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on August 10, 2017. The stock was given Outperform rating by Barrington Research in its report released on March 06, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2.25. Lake Street was of a view that BIOS is Buy in its latest report on January 03, 2017. Jefferies thinks that BIOS is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 115.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.27.

The shares of the company added by 1.51% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.33 while ending the day at $3.36. During the trading session, a total of 1.49 million shares were traded which represents a -45.89% decline from the average session volume which is 1.02 million shares. BIOS had ended its last session trading at $3.31. Option Care Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.37, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 BIOS 52-week low price stands at $1.56 while its 52-week high price is $4.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Option Care Health Inc. generated 52.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1300.0%. Option Care Health Inc. has the potential to record -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on July 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. CapitalOne also rated RLJ as Initiated on June 25, 2019, with its price target of $21 suggesting that RLJ could surge by 3.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.84/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.12% to reach $18.73/share. It started the day trading at $18.04 and traded between $17.77 and $18.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RLJ’s 50-day SMA is 16.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.40. The stock has a high of $19.75 for the year while the low is $15.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.30%, as 4.12M BIOS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.45% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.52, while the P/B ratio is 1.07. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.07M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.16%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.28% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more RLJ shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -328,872 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,096,286 shares of RLJ, with a total valuation of $428,895,528. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more RLJ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $285,151,931 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its RLJ Lodging Trust shares by 13.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,990,653 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,194,255 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust which are valued at $136,560,260. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of RLJ Lodging Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.