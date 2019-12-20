2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK), YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

The shares of OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OPKO Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on September 14, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Standpoint Research in its report released on June 21, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Standpoint Research was of a view that OPK is Buy in its latest report on June 03, 2016. Barrington Research thinks that OPK is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 31, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.40.

The shares of the company dipped by 0.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.46 while ending the day at $1.50. During the trading session, a total of 3.39 million shares were traded which represents a 36.09% incline from the average session volume which is 5.3 million shares. OPK had ended its last session trading at $1.50. OPKO Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 OPK 52-week low price stands at $1.33 while its 52-week high price is $3.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The OPKO Health Inc. generated 64.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.27%. OPKO Health Inc. has the potential to record -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.88% to reach $39.08/share. It started the day trading at $34.04 and traded between $32.71 and $33.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YETI’s 50-day SMA is 31.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.93. The stock has a high of $38.11 for the year while the low is $12.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.63%, as 15.40M OPK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.48% of YETI Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 40.50, while the P/B ratio is 32.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.27%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.45% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more YETI shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.96% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 622,407 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,869,745 shares of YETI, with a total valuation of $218,595,286. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more YETI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $132,894,225 worth of shares.

Similarly, Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC decreased its YETI Holdings Inc. shares by 1.05% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,727,077 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -39,405 shares of YETI Holdings Inc. which are valued at $118,595,590. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… decreased its YETI Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,095,322 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,844,369 shares and is now valued at $90,507,822. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of YETI Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.