2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC), The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 09, 2019. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on September 26, 2019, to Market Perform the MPC stock while also putting a $60 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on September 25, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $60. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on September 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 75. Cowen was of a view that MPC is Market Perform in its latest report on May 10, 2019. Cowen thinks that MPC is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 90.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $80.24. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.72.

The shares of the company added by 0.36% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $60.32 while ending the day at $61.13. During the trading session, a total of 4.56 million shares were traded which represents a 24.28% incline from the average session volume which is 6.02 million shares. MPC had ended its last session trading at $60.91. Marathon Petroleum Corporation currently has a market cap of $39.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.81, with a beta of 1.69. Marathon Petroleum Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.85, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 MPC 52-week low price stands at $43.96 while its 52-week high price is $69.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.63 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Marathon Petroleum Corporation generated 1.52 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -47.85%. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has the potential to record 4.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) is now rated as Sector Perform. Stifel also rated WEN as Upgrade on November 25, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that WEN could surge by 1.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.00/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.50% to reach $22.50/share. It started the day trading at $22.20 and traded between $21.87 and $22.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WEN’s 50-day SMA is 21.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.67. The stock has a high of $22.84 for the year while the low is $14.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.48%, as 13.83M MPC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.50% of The Wendy’s Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 40.42, while the P/B ratio is 7.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.79%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.50% over the past 90 days while it gained 14.15% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Trian Fund Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,630,629 shares of WEN, with a total valuation of $570,960,686. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more WEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $371,566,992 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its The Wendy’s Company shares by 0.79% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 15,517,988 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -123,342 shares of The Wendy’s Company which are valued at $332,705,663. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its The Wendy’s Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 273,747 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,823,574 shares and is now valued at $167,737,427. Following these latest developments, around 7.10% of The Wendy’s Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.